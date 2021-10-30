Pope Francis to Receive Palestinian President in Vatican on November 4

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Pope Francis will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Vatican City on November 4, Holy See's press service said on Saturday.

In 2015, Vatican signed a treaty formally recognizing Palestine as a state.

Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed deep concern over growing tensions in the middle East and called on Israel and Palestine to immediately resume dialogue in order to achieve peace.