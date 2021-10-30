UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis To Receive Palestinian President In Vatican On November 4

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pope Francis to Receive Palestinian President in Vatican on November 4

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Pope Francis will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Vatican City on November 4, Holy See's press service said on Saturday.

In 2015, Vatican signed a treaty formally recognizing Palestine as a state.

Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed deep concern over growing tensions in the middle East and called on Israel and Palestine to immediately resume dialogue in order to achieve peace.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Vatican City Middle East November 2015

Recent Stories

31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisa ..

31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, va ..

G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines

3 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to take universities out of fi ..

Govt making efforts to take universities out of financial crises: Kamran Bangash ..

3 minutes ago
 China's battery makers report higher profits, reve ..

China's battery makers report higher profits, revenues in Jan.-Aug.

3 minutes ago
 China's gold consumption up 48.44 pct in first thr ..

China's gold consumption up 48.44 pct in first three quarters

3 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nig ..

Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nigeria

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.