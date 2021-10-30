Pope Francis To Receive Palestinian President In Vatican On November 4
Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:20 PM
VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Pope Francis will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Vatican City on November 4, Holy See's press service said on Saturday.
In 2015, Vatican signed a treaty formally recognizing Palestine as a state.
Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed deep concern over growing tensions in the middle East and called on Israel and Palestine to immediately resume dialogue in order to achieve peace.