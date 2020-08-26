Pope Francis to Resume General Audiences With Faithful on September 2 - Vatican

Pope Francis will resume holding traditional general audiences in the Vatican with the participation of believers starting September 2, the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced on Wednesday

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Pope Francis will resume holding traditional general audiences in the Vatican with the participation of believers starting September 2, the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced on Wednesday.

The pope started holding his general audiences online starting on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of such audiences will take place at 9:30 a.m.

local time (07:30 GMT) next Wednesday in the Apostolic Palace's San Damaso courtyard. Everyone who wishes to come will be allowed through the palace's Bronze Door starting at 7:30 a.m. (05:30 GMT). The audience is said to be opened to everyone who wishes to come.

Beginning in March, the Vatican imposed a number of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including closing St. Peter Cathedral, the square outside and the city-state's museums for tourists.