UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis To Stay In Hospital A Few More Days After Intestinal Surgery - Vatican

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pope Francis to Stay in Hospital a Few More Days After Intestinal Surgery - Vatican

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Pope Francis, who underwent intestinal surgery in Rome on July 4, will remain in the hospital for a few more days, the Holy See said on Monday.

Pope Francis completed the post-operative period and will remain at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital for a few more days to "best optimize the medical and rehabilitation therapy," the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said in a statement.

On July 4, the Holy See said that Pope Francis had undergone elective colon surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital.

On Monday, the editor of the Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said the operation lasted three hours and a Vatican spokesperson added that Pope Francis would have to stay at the hospital for a week unless complications arise.

Last Sunday, Pope Francis made his first appearance since the surgery and spent some time addressing the public from the balcony of the hospital.

Since his election to the Apostolic throne in March 2013, Pope Francis has rarely sought medical help, and the last surgery he underwent was a cataract surgery in 2018.

Related Topics

Election Colon Rome March July Sunday 2018 From Best

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

31 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

3 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.