Pope Francis to Visit Cyprus, Greece in Early December - Holy See

Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Pope Francis will pay visits to Cyprus and Greece from December 2-6 at the invitation of the countries' governments and clergies, the Holy See said on Friday.

"The visit will see him (Pope Francis) spend 2-4 December in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.

He will then head to Greece on 4 December, visiting Athens and Lesbos until 6 December, when he will return to Rome," the office said.

The full itinerary of Pope's visit will be released later, it added.

