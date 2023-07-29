MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Pope Francis will visit the French prefecture of Marseille from September 22-23 to participate in the final session of the Mediterranean Meetings (Rencontres Mediterraneennes) religious forum, the Holy See said on Saturday.

The pope is also set to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, join a prayer in the Catholic basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde, meet with people experiencing economic hardship, as well as appeal to believers at the Velodrome Stadium (the Orange Velodrome), according to the program for the apostolic journey.