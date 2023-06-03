UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis To Visit Mongolia From August 31 To September 4 - Vatican

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4, the details of the Journey will be announced later, the Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said on Saturday.

"Accepting an invitation from the president of Mongolia and the country's church authorities, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4 this year. The program and other details will be announced in the coming weeks," the official Vatican representative said.

In May, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis would visit Portugal on August 2-6 on the occasion of World Youth Day.

