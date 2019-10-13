Pope Francis Voices Concern Over Northeast Syria Escalation, Ecuador Protests

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Pope Francis called on the international community to find effective solutions in Syria and expressed concern over the unrest in Ecuador.

"My thoughts go once again to the middle East. In particular, to the beloved and tormented Syria from where dramatic news arrives again on the fate of the populations of the north-east of the Country, forced to abandon their houses because of military actions: among these populations there are also many Christian families. To all the actors involved and also to the international community; please, I renew the appeal to engage with sincerity, honesty and transparency on the path of dialogue to seek effective solutions." the Pope said in Sunday's traditional sermon in the Vatican.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following an abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region.

The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

The Pontiff went on to express concern over recent developments in Ecuador, where unrest has left at least five people dead.

"I join in the sorrow for the dead, the wounded and the missing. I encourage you to seek social peace, with particular attention to the most vulnerable populations, the poor and human rights," the Pontiff went on to say.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, including the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.