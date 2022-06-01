UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Warns Against Using Grain As Weapon In Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the blocking of grain exports from Ukraine and urged against using this staple food commodity as a weapon in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the blocking of grain exports from Ukraine and urged against using this staple food commodity as a weapon in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"The blocking of grain exports from Ukraine endangers the lives of millions of people. I make a heartfelt appeal that every effort be made to guarantee the universal human right to food. Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war," Pope tweeted, while also repeating his call in Russian and Ukrainian.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, numerous countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

Russia has denied blocking sea ports and said that Ukraine deployed mines in the Black Sea.

