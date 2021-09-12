UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Warns Of Rising Antisemitism In Europe During Trip To Budapest

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pope Francis Warns of Rising Antisemitism in Europe During Trip to Budapest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Pope Francis met with representatives of the local clergy and some Jewish communities on his trip to Hungary on Sunday and spoke of the rising threat of antisemitism in Europe.

"This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn," the Pope said as quoted by the Vatican news.

The pope used the imagery of the bridge connecting the two parts of the Hungarian capital, Buda and Pest, to stress the importance of unity.

The Pope also met with the Hungarian President Janos Ader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen.

The pope's trip to Hungary is followed by a visit to Slovakia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Visit Slovakia Hungary Sunday Jew Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

2 hours ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.