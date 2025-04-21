Open Menu

Pope Francis Was 'faithful Friend' Of Palestinians: Abbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pope Francis was 'faithful friend' of Palestinians: Abbas

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died Monday at 88, calling him a friend of Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Abbas said, adding that Francis "recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican".

Bassem Naim, a senior official from Hamas, the Islamist militant group which runs Gaza -- a separate Palestinian territory -- hailed the pope's opposition to the 18-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Pope Francis was a steadfast advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly in his unwavering stance against the war and acts of genocide perpetrated against our people in Gaza in recent months," Naim said in a statement.

Francis spoke of the war in Gaza a day before he died.

He said a "growing climate of anti-Semitism around the world is worrisome," while also condemning the "deplorable humanitarian situation" in Gaza and reiterating his call for a ceasefire.

The comments came during the pope's traditional Easter address, delivered by a collaborator as Francis sat in his wheelchair at the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in Rome on Sunday.

In a statement paying tribute to Francis, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said his "voice in condemning Israeli brutality was loud and clear until the very last moment".

Aboul Gheit said Francis's "compass on the Palestinian issue always pointed in the right direction", and recalled "his daily communication with the residents of Gaza as they endured brutal Israeli aggression and bombardment, through hundreds of direct calls over the past months".

Recent Stories

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

12 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

20 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago

More Stories From World