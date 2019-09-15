UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Welcomes Release Of Detainees By Russia, Ukraine In Sunday Sermon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Pope Francis Welcomes Release of Detainees by Russia, Ukraine in Sunday Sermon

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, welcomed the recent release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine, and promised to pray for a speedy resolution of the Donbas conflict in his latest Sunday sermon.

"Last week, the long-awaited exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place," the pope said, adding that he was glad "for the people who have regained their freedom, and are able to re-embrace their loved ones."

He added that he would continue praying for a quick end to the conflict and for lasting peace in eastern Ukraine.

On September 7, Moscow and Kiev each released 35 convicted and detained citizens of one another, including Ukrainian film maker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border.

