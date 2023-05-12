Pope Francis Will Urge Zelenskyy to Cancel Offensive - Cleric

Pope Francis will urge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cancel the offensive and start peace talks with Russia during the negotiations, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with the Pope, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Pope Francis will urge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cancel the offensive and start peace talks with Russia during the negotiations, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with the Pope, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Italian media reported that Zelenskyy could visit Rome this coming weekend, with his schedule possibly including a meeting with Pope Francis, as well as a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. A source confirmed to Sputnik that Zelenskyy will visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on Saturday, May 13.

"So far it is still planned that Zelenskyy will be (visiting)... Now the meeting is scheduled, and the Pope will call for abandoning offensives, talk about the need to start negotiations on a truce without any conditions. This is the goal of the Pope's peace plan, which is to start direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and that during these negotiations meeting mutual demands and an algorithm for solving problems are discussed.

.. The Pope calls on Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia," Sevastyanov said.

He noted that a similar meeting with the Pope was scheduled last year, but the Ukrainian leader abruptly canceled it, which was seen as "rude."

The cleric also said that there is a possibility for a meeting between Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The meeting with President Putin can take place at any moment if the president wishes. It can also be held in Russia, if finally the Pope comes here. This is a realistic scenario," he said adding that the Vatican, as a neutral territory, can also host Putin and guarantee his safety.

During a press conference on April 30 after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Holy See added that it will be able to talk about it only later, when it becomes public.