UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Wishes Christians Of Oriental Churches Merry Christmas

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churches Merry Christmas

Pope Francis on Friday wished Merry Christmas to Eastern-rite Catholics and Orthodox Christians as they prepare to celebrate on January 7

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Pope Francis on Friday wished Merry Christmas to Eastern-rite Catholics and Orthodox Christians as they prepare to celebrate on January 7.

"I extend my greetings to the oriental churches, both Catholic and Orthodox, who will celebrate the Nativity of the Lord tomorrow," the pontiff said as he addressed the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace on the occasion of the feast of the Epiphany.

Pope Francis also presided over Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday.

The Christmas, or birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, is one of the most important holidays celebrated by Christians of all denominations, but on different dates. Roman Catholics celebrate it on December 25 in line with the Gregorian calendar.

The Orthodox in Russia, Israel, Serbia and other countries, as well as the Old Believers and Old Calendar churches, celebrate it on January 7. Christians in Armenia and several other countries celebrate the Christmas and Epiphany on the same day of January 6, as it was done by all denominations until the 4th century.�

Related Topics

Century Israel Russia Christmas Holidays Armenia Same Serbia January December Christian All From

Recent Stories

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

1 minute ago
 Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held ..

Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15

2 minutes ago
 US unemployment dips in December as job gains rema ..

US unemployment dips in December as job gains remain robust

3 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mo ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for C ..

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams ca ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams catch 3,670 suspicious meters in ..

3 minutes ago
 DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA ..

DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA property record

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.