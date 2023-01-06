Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churches Merry Christmas

Pope Francis on Friday wished Merry Christmas to Eastern-rite Catholics and Orthodox Christians as they prepare to celebrate on January 7

"I extend my greetings to the oriental churches, both Catholic and Orthodox, who will celebrate the Nativity of the Lord tomorrow," the pontiff said as he addressed the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace on the occasion of the feast of the Epiphany.

Pope Francis also presided over Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday.

The Christmas, or birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, is one of the most important holidays celebrated by Christians of all denominations, but on different dates. Roman Catholics celebrate it on December 25 in line with the Gregorian calendar.

The Orthodox in Russia, Israel, Serbia and other countries, as well as the Old Believers and Old Calendar churches, celebrate it on January 7. Christians in Armenia and several other countries celebrate the Christmas and Epiphany on the same day of January 6, as it was done by all denominations until the 4th century.�