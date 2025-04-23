Open Menu

Pope Francis's Coffin Carried To Saint Peter's Basilica

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pope Francis's coffin carried to Saint Peter's Basilica

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Pope Francis's open coffin began its procession to Saint Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, accompanied by dozens of red-robed cardinals and Swiss Guards.

To the ringing of St Peter's bells, the coffin left the Casa Santa Marta, the modest residence where Francis lived and died, on the shoulders of pallbearers and was carried slowly towards the basilica.

Eight Swiss Guards carrying staffs walked beside the open wooden coffin as it passed through St Peter's Square, which was filled with tens of thousands of onlookers.

Priests decked out in choir dress and others in cassocks made up the long procession, some with candles in their hands, as groups of nuns followed behind.

The Argentine pontiff died on Monday aged 88 after suffering a stroke, coma and heart failure.

His funeral is set for Saturday and is expected to draw huge crowds and leaders from across the globe.

