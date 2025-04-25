Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.

- Americas -

ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei.

BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja.

HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro.

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

- Europe -

AUSTRIA: Chancellor Christian Stocker.

BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.

CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

DENMARK: Queen Mary.

ESTONIA: President Alar Karis.

EUROPEAN UNION: EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb.

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron.

GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend.

GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, plus Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin.

KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani.

LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics.

LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda.

MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu.

MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

THE NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

POLAND: President Andrzej Duda and his wife.

PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

ROMANIA: Interim President Ilie Bolojan.

RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini.

SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob.

SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William representing head of state King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

- middle East -

ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See.

- Africa -

CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

GABON: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

- Asia -

India: President Droupadi Murmu.

PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos and first lady Liza Marcos.