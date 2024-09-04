Pope hails Indonesia’s ‘unifying fabric’ as Jokowi hosts 3rd papal visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis on Wednesday hailed Indonesia’s “unifying fabric” as President Joko Widodo hosted the third papal visit to the Muslim-majority nation.

Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, received the Pope at the presidential palace in Jakarta, according to the Vatican news agency.

In his address to the country’s authorities, the Pope noted how the Southeast Asian nation’s many ethnicities and religions “could be called its ‘unifying fabric,’ just as the ocean unifies its thousands of islands.”

The 87-year-old pontiff arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday as part of his four-nation tour of the Asia-Pacific.

Jokowi introduced his Cabinet, including his successor, Prabowo Subianto, to the Pope for talks.

“Your national motto Bhinneka tunggal ika (United in Diversity, literally Many but One) captures well this multifaceted reality of diverse peoples firmly united in one nation,” the Pope said.

Ahead of his meeting with the Pope, Jokowi said Indonesia and the Vatican share a “commitment to fostering peace, brotherhood, and the well-being of humanity.

”

“I hope that the Pope’s four-day visit will be an important milestone in strengthening interfaith dialogue in Indonesia,” said the outgoing Indonesian president.

“The wise and delicate balance, between the multiplicity of cultures and different ideological visions, and the ideals that cement unity, must be continuously defended against imbalances,” the Pope said.

Interreligious dialogue “can help eliminate prejudices and create a climate of mutual respect and trust,” said the wheelchair-bound Pontiff.

The Pope is on a four-day trip to Indonesia. It is the third papal visit to the country since the 1970s.

His visit to Asia—the longest during his papacy—also includes stops in Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

This marks the 45th overseas trip of his papacy, and Indonesia is the 66th country the Pope has visited since his papacy began in 2013.