Open Menu

Pope Has Two Episodes Of 'acute Respiratory Failure': Vatican

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pope has two episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis suffered two new breathing attacks on Monday, requiring two separate bronchoscopies, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff struggles to recover from pneumonia.

"Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," it said in a statement on Francis's 18th day in hospital, the longest of his papacy.

The Argentine pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which developed into pneumonia in both lungs, sparking alarm across the globe.

The Vatican said Monday in its nightly medical bulletin that two bronchoscopies were performed on the pope in order to "aspirate abundant secretions".

It said the pope had resumed "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" in the afternoon -- the use of an oxygen mask -- noting that he was "alert, focused and cooperative."

As it has since the start of the pope's hospitalisation, the Vatican said Francis's prognosis remains "reserved," an indication that doctors cannot predict the likely outcome of his condition.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican had said the pope's condition was stable, after he suffered a breathing crisis on Friday.

The leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics had required the oxygen mask on Friday and Saturday, but not on Sunday, when he participated in mass and spent the rest of the day alternating rest with prayer.

Francis had also on Sunday received Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Edgar Pena Parra, a Venezuelan archbishop who is also a senior Vatican official.

The Jesuit, who has been pope since March 2013, is being treated in a special suite reserved for pontiffs on the 10th floor of the Gemelli.

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, missed his traditional Angelus prayer for a third straight Sunday and the Vatican issued a written text instead.

In it, the pope thanked well-wishers for their prayers, saying: "I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people. Thank you all."

Recent Stories

SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagin ..

SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..

2 minutes ago
 Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership ..

Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..

22 seconds ago
 AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sa ..

AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..

24 seconds ago
 Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German ..

Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police

26 seconds ago
 Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises M ..

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..

17 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall e ..

Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas

41 seconds ago
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security force ..

CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat

42 seconds ago
 PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik ..

PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik Malik

44 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Dubai Co ..

32 minutes ago
 Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: V ..

Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico: Vinicius

46 seconds ago
 Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer deb ..

Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected

48 seconds ago
 MWC Barcelona 2025 opens, focusing on future of co ..

MWC Barcelona 2025 opens, focusing on future of connectivity

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World