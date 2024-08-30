Pope Heads To Southeast Asia In Ambitious Trip
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Pope Francis embarks Monday on a 12-day trip to Southeast Asia, the longest and farthest of his papacy that will challenge the 87-year-old's increasingly fragile health.
The pontiff will fly overnight and arrive on Tuesday in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, before heading to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
The distance covered -- some 32,000 kilometres (almost 20,000 miles) -- and time difference of up to eight hours would be enough to make a testing trip.
But Francis -- for whom spreading the faith is a priority -- will also deliver 16 speeches and preside over several giant masses as he seeks to rally the region's growing Catholic community.
The trip -- his 45th abroad -- was originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to the Covid pandemic. And in those four years, the pontiff's health has suffered.
The Argentine now routinely uses a wheelchair to move around, underwent hernia surgery last year and has been plagued by respiratory issues.
He has not travelled abroad since visiting Marseille in France in September 2023, having cancelled a planned address at United Nations climate talks in Dubai two months later.
But in recent weeks the pontiff has appeared in good spirits, and the Vatican said Friday there were no special arrangements being made, saying he was travelling with his doctor and two nurses as normal.
