Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" over the school shooting in Texas, which left at least 19 children and two teachers dead, and condemned the arms trade.

"I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families. It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking," he said after his weekly general audience.