Pope Hits Fifty But India In Box Seat In First Test
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 67 at tea with England still trailing by 18 runs and struggling against a persistent Indian bowling attack in the opening Test on Saturday.
England were 172-5 at the break in Hyderabad after beginning the second innings behind by 190 after the hosts were bowled out for a mammoth 436 in the morning session.
Pope was batting alongside wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (2) after brief and disappointing spells from Joe Root (2) and skipper Ben Stokes (6).
Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each.
Zak Crawley fell to Ashwin's off-spin early but England raced to 89-1 at lunch after Ben Duckett defied the Indian attack with back-and-forth sweeps to keep the scoring rate above five per over.
Bumrah bowled a sensational spell after lunch to get Duckett bowled for 47, soon after the batsman survived an lbw call that would have likely been upheld if reviewed.
He then got veteran batsman Joe Root lbw for two to raise the volume of a raucous weekend crowd.
Ravindra Jadeja bowled Jonny Bairstow for 10 and Ashwin got his second after bowling Stokes.
India resumed the day on 421-7 in response to England's first innings total of 246 and overnighters Jadeja and Axar Patel started cautiously, with just six runs scored in the first half-hour.
Root, who returned figures of 4-79, got Jadeja out and bowled Bumrah on the next ball but Mohammed Siraj avoided the hat-trick.
Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed cleaned up Axar on 44 to end the innings inside the first hour.
Spinner Jack Leach, who injured his knee while fielding on day one and again on day two, took the field heavily bandaged and bowled just one over in the morning.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX9 resumes flight12 minutes ago
-
Cool Sinner faces battling Medvedev in Australian Open final42 minutes ago
-
Australia slightly in front at tea on third day against West Indies42 minutes ago
-
Chinese companies to help upgrade Pakistan’s agricultural material industry1 hour ago
-
Glenn nabs women's title as Malinin dazzles at US Figure Skating Championships2 hours ago
-
China conducts vertical takeoff, landing test for reusable Kuaizhou rocket2 hours ago
-
Finals of world robot contest kick off in NE China city2 hours ago
-
'Game changer': Gene therapy offers hope for children born deaf2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3,830 good baskets in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists develop probe for brain oxygen monitoring2 hours ago
-
Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue outshining star names at Cup of Nations2 hours ago
-
Asian Cup 2023: Saudi National Team to begin preparations tomorrow to face Korea2 hours ago