Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemaker' in Ukraine

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis urged Europe to act as a "bridge and peacemaker" to end the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, as he opened a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

The 86-year-old pontiff was welcomed with military honours in Lisbon, where one million pilgrims from across the world are expected to take part in World Youth Day festivities.

The event -- a week of religious, cultural and festive events held about every three years in a different city -- comes as the Church reflects on its future and grapples with priest paedophilia scandals.

During the first speech of his visit, the pope said Europe should ask itself where it was heading if it is "not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?" "For the world needs Europe, the true Europe.

It needs Europe's role as a bridge and peacemaker," he added in his address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre.

The pope, who is in increasingly fragile health and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around, then headed to the Holy See's diplomatic mission in Lisbon where he will be staying.

Worshippers shrieked as Francis passed by in his wheelchair, reaching out to touch his white cassock and snap a photo with their cellphones.