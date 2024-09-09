Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome

Dili, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis arrived to a rock star welcome Monday in East Timor, where he will rally the Catholic-majority nation's faithful with a huge mass expected to attract more than half the country's 1.3 million population.

Catholic devotees have clamoured to see Francis as he headed to Asia's youngest nation -- making pilgrimages from faraway towns and hours-long crossings of its border with Indonesia.

Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security.

He appeared in good spirits after landing from Papua New Guinea for the third stop of a gruelling 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, waving and smiling to a swarm of devotees trying to catch a glimpse of him.

"This will be a proud moment for me and my family, I think also for all the people of Timor-Leste," said a waiting 42-year-old Nunsia Karmen Maya.

The pontiff was gifted a traditional scarf after arriving to an honour guard and greetings by President Jose Ramos-Horta at Dili's airport, which has been closed to civilian flights for three days.

He will address East Timor officials and diplomats later Monday but the trip's highlight will be the colossal mass on Tuesday, which is expected to draw 700,000 worshippers.

In the small seaside city sandwiched between mountains and the turquoise waters of the Ombai Strait, celebrations over the three-day visit were already in full swing.

The city has had an expensive makeover before the visit and authorities have relocated poor street-dwellers, including vendors in areas where Francis will travel, prompting criticism on social media.

Rights groups say some makeshift homes built by the poor were demolished in preparation for the mass. The government says they were erected illegally.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao swept the streets with locals to help clean up the city before the pontiff's arrival.