Open Menu

Pope Looks To His Legacy In Creating 21 New Cardinals

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Pope looks to his legacy in creating 21 new cardinals

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis will on Saturday create 21 new cardinals from five continents, including bishops from Algiers, Tehran, Tokyo and Abidjan -- many of whom may one day help choose his successor.

In the tenth such consistory since he became pope in 2013, Francis, 87, is seeking again to shape the upper echelons of the Catholic Church in his image, and consolidate his legacy as the leader of a more inclusive and global institution.

The Argentine pope -- the first pontiff from Latin America -- has championed a grassroots Church that values its faithful even far from the Vatican, and has sought to promote the clergy of developing countries to the highest ranks.

This year, Francis has selected five bishops from Latin America (Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Argentina), and two from Africa (Ivory Coast, Algeria) to become cardinals.

The Asia-Pacific region, where Catholicism is growing the fastest, is represented with promotions of the archbishop of Tokyo and the bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Melbourne, Australia.

Francis has also selected Belgian prelate Dominique Joseph Mathieu, who serves as the archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan in Iran.

After Saturday's promotions, Francis will have chosen nearly 78 percent of the 140 so-called "elector" cardinals.

Twenty of the new group are under the age of 80, making them eligible to vote in the conclave that would be called to choose a new pope in the event of Francis' death or resignation.

But there is no guarantee that his appointments would share his views.

- Cap and a ring -

The pope has exclusive responsibility for naming cardinals, the so-called 'Princes of the Church', whose role is to assist him in the government or Curia of the Holy See.

Some cardinals live in Rome and hold functions within the Curia, but most continue to exercise their ministry in their dioceses.

Saturday's ceremony will begin at 4:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) within the sumptuous St. Peter's Basilica.

As is customary, the cardinals-to-be will kneel before Pope Francis to receive their biretta, or square scarlet cap, and a ring.

The ceremony will be followed by the traditional "courtesy visit", in which members of the public can meet the new cardinals, who will then gather for a mass Sunday morning at St. Peter's.

One of the new 'princes', archbishop of Algiers Jean-Paul Vesco, told AFP he expected it to be "very emotional".

The 62-year-old former lawyer said the pope's new choices offer "rich diversity, geographical and sociological" -- a "positive" step, as long the body of cardinals operate cooperatively.

Over the past decade, Francis has focused his attention on often overlooked dioceses from what he calls the "peripheries" -- including where Catholics make up a minority, such as Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, which he visited in September.

His pick of cardinals partially reflect these choices, and he has broken away from the custom of systematically promoting archbishops from large, prestigious dioceses such as Milan or Paris.

Vatican observers closely scrutinise the list, seeing in it a possible indication of the future priorities and values of the Church's next leader and its nearly 1.4 billion faithful.

Francis has left open the option of resigning, like his predecessor Benedict XVI, should he be unable to carry out his duties.

But despite recurring health issues, he remains very active and said for now he is going nowhere.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Iran Minority Vote Visit Algiers Melbourne Paris Tehran Milan Rome Abidjan Tokyo Bishop Ivory Coast Argentina Algeria Indonesia Ecuador Brazil Peru Chile May September Sunday Church Event From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

9 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

9 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

9 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

9 hours ago
 Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

9 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

9 hours ago
Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

10 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

10 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

10 hours ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

10 hours ago
 HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its ..

HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..

10 hours ago
 Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China com ..

Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company

10 hours ago

More Stories From World