UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Praises Prince Philip's 'devotion' To Marriage And Family

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

Pope praises Prince Philip's 'devotion' to marriage and family

Pope Francis on Saturday saluted Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a man devoted "to his marriage and family."

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Saturday saluted Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a man devoted "to his marriage and family." In a message to the British monarch, the 84-year-old Argentine pope offered "heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family.

"He praised the prince, who died on Friday aged 99, for his "devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations."Francis concluded his message by invoking "the Lord's blessings of consolation and peace" for the queen and for "all who grieve (Prince Philip's) loss."

Related Topics

Education Marriage Died Man Family All

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz appeals to people of Daska  to vote ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 18 gamblers; recover Rs 45,120 cash ..

7 minutes ago

Security of voters, candidates to be ensured at al ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

8 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism and stakeholders discuss strategies ..

15 minutes ago

Payment through Ehsas kafalat programme to start f ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.