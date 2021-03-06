Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'especially Syria'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pope Francis made a plea for peace on Saturday, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity

Ur, Iraq, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis made a plea for peace on Saturday, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity.""Let us ask for this in praying for the whole middle East.

Here I think especially of neighbouring war-torn Syria," he said in remarks during the service.