UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Prays For 'peace, Unity' In Middle East, 'especially Syria'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'especially Syria'

Pope Francis made a plea for peace on Saturday, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity

Ur, Iraq, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis made a plea for peace on Saturday, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity.""Let us ask for this in praying for the whole middle East.

Here I think especially of neighbouring war-torn Syria," he said in remarks during the service.

Related Topics

World Syria Iraq Middle East From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather predicted in most parts of KP

16 seconds ago

Wasa's de-silting drive begins

17 seconds ago

Action against encroachments in different areas, 2 ..

19 seconds ago

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

20 seconds ago

Woman among 3 killed in separate incidents

6 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews development schemes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.