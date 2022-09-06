UrduPoint.com

Pope Ready To Visit Ukraine, But Under Certain Circumstances - Apostolic Nuncio

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Pope Francis is willing to visit Ukraine only if he would have an opportunity to talk directly to the faithful, victims and priests during the trip, Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, said on Tuesday.

"For the Pope, it is much harder to come to Ukraine than for politicians as their visits are reported after some time, and it is acceptable for them. It is, however, not for the Pope. For him, it is not the goal of the visit. He should not come secretly, meet only with the President, visit only Butscha, Irpen or Borodyanka. He should also meet with priests and members of society," Kulbokas was quoted by the Focus news magazine as saying.

According to the nuncio, Pope Francis will decide himself when he should come to Ukraine, and it will be known to "everyone and everywhere."

Earlier in the week, the Pope told CNN Portugal that he could not travel to Moscow or Kiev before his official visit to Kazakhstan scheduled to take place from September 13-15, where the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is to be held. It was also reported that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will not travel to Kazakhstan for the congress and no meeting between him and the Pope is scheduled in near future.

