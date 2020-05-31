UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Reappears In Apostolic Palace Window For First Time Since March

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pope Reappears in Apostolic Palace Window for First Time Since March

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Pope Francis addressed the faithful with the Sunday prayer from the window of the Vatican Apostolic Palace for the first time since the coronavirus-related restrictions were introduced in March, the Holy See said in a press release.

The last time Pope Francis appeared in the window to address the faithful with the Sunday prayer was on March 1. After that, Francis held traditional Sunday audiences in the library of the Apostolic Palace online to avoid huge gatherings of people amid the pandemic.

"At midday today, Solemnity of Pentecost, the Holy Father Francis appeared at the window of his study in the Vatican Apostolic Palace to pray the Regina Caeli with the faithful and pilgrims present in Saint Peter's Square," the press release said.

After a three-month break, Pope Francis began his first appeal to believers from the window of the Apostolic Palace with the words "Dear brothers and sisters, good day! Today that the square is open, we can return.

It is a pleasure!"

The pope paid great attention to the Feast of Pentecost, which is celebrated on Sunday by the Roman Catholic Church. In the morning, in the presence of a few believers, he celebrated a Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica for the holiday, which commemorates the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the first Christian community.

He also called for solidarity towards those sick amid the pandemic and thanked those who offered help to take care of others in this period.

Pope Francis also proposed a special prayer for doctors, volunteers and all medical workers who gave their lives to save people from the coronavirus.

Several dozen believers and pilgrims, who gathered in the main square of the Vatican, applauded Pope Francis. All those who came to the Vatican this Sunday were examined at the entrance to the square by special thermal scanners and kept a social distance during the prayer.

Related Topics

Regina March Sunday Prayer Church Christian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

40 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.