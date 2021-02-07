UrduPoint.com
Pope Reappears In Apostolic Palace Window To Address Faithful For 1st Time Since December

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pope Reappears in Apostolic Palace Window to Address Faithful for 1st Time Since December

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Pope Francis addressed the faithful with the Sunday prayer from the window of the Vatican Apostolic Palace for the first time since late December as Italy began gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

The last time Pope Francis delivered the prayer from the window was on December 20, on Sunday of Advent. After that, Francis held traditional Sunday audiences in the library of the Apostolic Palace online to avoid huge gatherings of people amid the pandemic.

"Here we are in the square again," the pontiff said ahead of the prayer, as broadcast by the Holy See.

During a traditional Sunday sermon, Pope Francis recalled that on February 11, the Roman Catholic Church would celebrate World Day of the Sick. In this regard, he noted the particular importance of the Church's commitment to caring for the sick when the world is experiencing the coronavirus pandemic.

The pontiff also drew people's attention to the acute problems of minor migrants who leave their homeland without their relatives and called for taking care of them and providing humanitarian assistance.

