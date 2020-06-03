UrduPoint.com
Pope Says Racism 'intolerable', In Reaction To Floyd Killing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Vatican City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pope Francis said Wednesday "we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism", in reaction to the killing of a black man by US police that has sparked nationwide protests.

But the pontiff also condemned the violence that followed George Floyd's death in the city of Minneapolis last week as "self-destructive and self-defeating".

