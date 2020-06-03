Pope says racism 'intolerable', in reaction to Floyd killing

Pope Francis said Wednesday "we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism", in reaction to the killing of a black man by US police that has sparked nationwide protests

But the pontiff also condemned the violence that followed George Floyd's death in the city of Minneapolis last week as "self-destructive and self-defeating".