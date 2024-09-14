Pope says Trump, Harris 'against life' as Asia tour ends

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis on Friday accused both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris of being "against life" as he returned to Rome from an epic 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific.

The 87-year-old pontiff's comments on the US presidential hopefuls came as he defied health concerns to connect with believers from the jungle of Papua New Guinea to the skyscrapers of Singapore.

It was Francis's longest trip in duration and distance since becoming head of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics more than 11 years ago.

And despite the marathon visit he held a long and spirited discussion with journalists onboard the papal plane returning from Singapore after his rapturous welcomes in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

Asked about the looming US elections in November, he noted Trump's anti-immigrant policies and Harris's support for abortion rights.

"Both are against life. The one who discards migrants and the one who kills children. Both are against life," he said.

Former president Trump has promised to round up illegal immigrants and deport them as he seeks to return to the White House in the looming November election.

He also paved the way for a 2022 US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion a national right for women -- a right that Harris has pledged to restore.

"One has to choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser evil? That lady or that gentleman? I don't know. Everyone have to think and make this decision according to their conscience," Francis said.

In Washington, Karine Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for President Joe Biden -- himself a Roman Catholic -- said that "obviously the pope speaks for himself, and I don't have any more comments."

"I have not spoken to the president about the pope's specific comments on this coming election," she said.

- Return from Asia -

During his flight back to Rome, Francis also rejected media speculation by saying he would not travel to Paris in December for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was partially destroyed by a fire in April 2019.

He also deplored a lack of progress in negotiations to end the war in Gaza.

"Forgive me for saying so but I don't see any progress being made towards peace," he told reporters.

The Argentine pope's epic four-nation voyage was believed by some to be foolhardy after years of health issues, from knee pain and sciatica forcing him to use a wheelchair to recent bouts of flu and bronchitis.

But the voyage clearly energised the pope -- who nevertheless at times struggled to keep his eyes open during late-night liturgical readings, or to appear engaged during formal military parades.

In a lively, final inter-religious meeting in Singapore on Friday, Francis joked with young people in the audience, urging them to respect other beliefs, avoid being "slaves" to technology and to escape their comfort zones.

"Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat," the pope said, raising a laugh from the crowd.

"I say take risks, go out there," he said. "A young person that is afraid and does not take risks is an old person."

- 'Superstition and magic' -

But neither the pace -- 16 speeches and up to eight hours of time difference -- nor the heat, nor multiple meetings forced any rescheduling of Francis's international odyssey.

On a trip that took him to the outer edges of the Catholic Church's world, the pope delivered a sometimes uncomfortable message for leaders not to forget the poor and marginalised.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority state, he visited Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque to deliver a joint message against conflict and climate change.

In sweltering Papua New Guinea, one of the Pacific's poorest and most troubled nations, he donned a Bird of Paradise headdress in a remote jungle village where he told inhabitants to halt violence and renounce "superstition and magic."

Addressing political and business leaders, he said the country's vast natural resources should benefit the "entire community" -- a demand likely to resound in a nation where many believe their riches are being stolen or squandered.

And in staunchly Roman Catholic East Timor, nearly half the population, or about 600,000 ecstatic believers, showed up in the tropical heat to a celebration of mass on the island's coast.

- 'Deeply touched' -

During his last leg in Singapore, Francis called for migrant workers -- who provide cheap labour in the affluent city-state and elsewhere around the world -- to be treated with dignity.

"These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage," Francis said.

Sandra Ross, 55, a church administrator in Singapore, said she was still "feeling the warmth and joy" after attending a mass led by the pope.

"I was deeply touched by Pope Francis's courage and dedication to his mission, despite his health challenges. His spirit and enthusiasm are truly inspiring," she said.

The pope will not sit still for long after his voyage, with a four-day trip to Luxembourg and Belgium starting September 26.