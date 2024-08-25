Pope Says Watchful Pursuit Proves England Are Not 'one-dimensional'
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) England stand-in captain Ollie Pope said the team's cautious but successful run-chase during a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday proved they were not a "one-dimensional" team.
Since Brendon McCullum was appointed as England's red-ball coach in May 2022 they have become known for their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.
But after dismissing Sri Lanka for 326 in their second innings, England took nearly 58 overs to reach a target of 205, albeit a slow outfield and some disciplined bowling made boundaries hard to come by.
Even so, it was still notable that star batsman Joe Root's unbeaten 62 -- the keystone of their victorious pursuit -- featured just two fours in 128 balls faced.
"I think another day you might see us try and knock that score off in 20 overs fewer but that was the nature of the pitch and a pretty slow outfield as well," said Pope, who is set to lead England for the whole of this three-match series after regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church1 hour ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims2 hours ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media2 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday3 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses3 hours ago
-
Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure3 hours ago
-
French teen Lanier takes Japan Open badminton title3 hours ago
-
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case4 hours ago
-
Thirteen dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency5 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate issued summons over vote dispute6 hours ago
-
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters6 hours ago