Pope says watchful pursuit proves England are not 'one-dimensional'

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) England stand-in captain Ollie Pope said the team's cautious but successful run-chase during a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday proved they were not a "one-dimensional" team.

Since Brendon McCullum was appointed as England's red-ball coach in May 2022 they have become known for their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

But after dismissing Sri Lanka for 326 in their second innings, England took nearly 58 overs to reach a target of 205, albeit a slow outfield and some disciplined bowling made boundaries hard to come by.

Even so, it was still notable that star batsman Joe Root's unbeaten 62 -- the keystone of their victorious pursuit -- featured just two fours in 128 balls faced.

"I think another day you might see us try and knock that score off in 20 overs fewer but that was the nature of the pitch and a pretty slow outfield as well," said Pope, who is set to lead England for the whole of this three-match series after regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.