Pope says will make Iraq trip despite rocket attack

Vatican City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis said Wednesday he still expected to make his historic visit to Iraq in two days time, after a rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops.

"The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet these people who have suffered so much," the 84-year-old Francis said in his weekly Wednesday address.