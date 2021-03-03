UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Says Will Make Iraq Trip Despite Rocket Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Pope says will make Iraq trip despite rocket attack

Pope Francis said Wednesday he still expected to make his historic visit to Iraq in two days time, after a rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops

Vatican City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis said Wednesday he still expected to make his historic visit to Iraq in two days time, after a rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops.

"The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet these people who have suffered so much," the 84-year-old Francis said in his weekly Wednesday address.

Related Topics

Attack Iraq Visit God

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

10 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

46 seconds ago

Study tour of differently abled children

48 seconds ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

50 seconds ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

52 seconds ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.