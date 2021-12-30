UrduPoint.com

Pope Scraps New Year's Nativity Visit Over Covid Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 08:13 PM

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

Pope Francis has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve visit to the Nativity scene in St Peter's Square over concerns of spreading coronavirus among the gathered crowds, the Vatican said Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve visit to the Nativity scene in St Peter's Square over concerns of spreading coronavirus among the gathered crowds, the Vatican said Thursday.

The pontiff is normally met by well-wishers when he visits the crib on December 31, after presiding over the end-of-year Vespers and chanting of the Te Deum prayer.

But the Vatican said in a diary note that "the event will not be held, to avoid gatherings and the subsequent risks of Covid-19 infection".

Francis, 85, on Wednesday held his weekly general audience as usual in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican, with masks and social distancing.

But as elsewhere in Europe, Italy -- and by extension the tiny Vatican City State -- is facing a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Vatican City Italy December Prayer Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia t ..

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in ..

Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Ir ..

Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Iran

2 minutes ago
 Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral ..

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 France warns Britons no more transit to return to ..

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

5 minutes ago
 Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh ta ..

Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh taxes: Tarin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.