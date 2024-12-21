Pope Slams 'cruelty' Of Strike Killing Gaza Children
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Pope Francis on Saturday condemned the bombing of children in Gaza as "cruelty", a day after the territory's rescue agency said an Israeli air strike killed seven children from one family.
Gaza's civil defence rescue agency reported that an Israeli air strike killed 10 members of a family on Friday in the northern part of the territory, including seven children.
"Yesterday they did not allow the Patriarch (of Jerusalem) into Gaza as promised. Yesterday children were bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war," he told members of the government of the Holy See.
"I want to say it because it touches my heart."
Violence in the Gaza Strip continues to rock the coastal territory more than 14 months into the Israel-Hamas war, even as international mediators work to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.
"According to an initial examination, the reported number of casualties resulting from the strike does not align with the information held by the IDF," it added.
Francis, 88, has called for peace since Hamas's unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the Israeli retaliatory campaign in Gaza.
In recent weeks he has hardened his remarks against the Israeli offensive.
At the end of November, he said that "the invader's arrogance... prevails over dialogue" in "Palestine", a rare position that contrasts with the tradition of neutrality of the Holy See.
In extracts from a forthcoming book published in November, he called for a "careful" study as to whether the situation in Gaza "corresponds to the technical definition" of genocide, an accusation firmly rejected by Israel.
The Holy See has recognised the State of Palestine since 2013, with which it maintains diplomatic relations, and it supports the two-state solution.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
More Stories From World
-
Pope slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children5 minutes ago
-
Syria transition may fail if support lifeline delayed: UN agency15 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan share latest non-wood forestry findings2 hours ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel3 hours ago
-
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown4 hours ago
-
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years4 hours ago
-
German leader to visit site of deadly Christmas market attack4 hours ago
-
New Syrian leaders say they want to contribute to 'regional peace'5 hours ago
-
US hours from government shutdown over Christmas5 hours ago
-
Anger after Musk backs German far right5 hours ago
-
US House passes bill to avert shutdown, Senate vote to follow5 hours ago
-
Russia says Kursk strike kills 5 after Moscow claims deadly Kyiv attack5 hours ago