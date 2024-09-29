Pope Slams 'immoral' Use Of Force In Gaza And Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Aboard the Papal Plane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis on Sunday slammed the "immoral" use of force in Lebanon and Gaza, amid ongoing Israeli strikes in both places.
"A country that acts this way with force, no matter the country, and that acts in such an excessive manner, (lends itself to) immoral actions," said Francis when asked about the consequences of Israeli airstrikes on civilians aboard a flight back to Rome from Belgium.
"Defence must always be proportional to the attack. When this is not the case, a dominating tendency appears that goes beyond morality," the 87-year-old pontiff said in Italian.
"Even in war there is a morality to defend. War is immoral, but the rules of war indicate a form of morality," Francis said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far right in sight of historic win16 minutes ago
-
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: ministry17 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on unopposed election as JUI-F chief57 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Rune comes back from brink to reach Japan Open semis2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz wins in 56 minutes as 'China's Nadal' extends fairytale2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains3 hours ago
-
Mengesha and Ketema complete Ethiopian double at Berlin Marathon3 hours ago