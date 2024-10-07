Pope Slams 'shameful' Failure Of Diplomacy In Mideast
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pope Francis on Monday slammed the "shameful inability" of world powers to end the conflict in the middle East, on the first anniversary of Hamas and Israel war.
"A year ago, the fuse of hatred was lit; it did not sputter, but exploded in a spiral of violence, in the shameful inability of the international community and the most powerful countries to silence the weapons and put an end to the tragedy of war," he said in an open letter to Catholics in the Middle East.
"Blood is still being shed, as are tears. Anger is growing, along with the desire for revenge, while it seems that few people care about what is most needed and what is most desired: dialogue and peace."
The 87-year-old had previously declared Monday a global day for prayer and fasting for peace, following similar initiatives for other conflicts in recent years.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
2023 'driest year' for global rivers in 33 years: World weather agency2 minutes ago
-
Oil rises after strong US employment data3 minutes ago
-
Artist Marina Abramovic hopes first China show offers tech respite3 minutes ago
-
Nearly 2.4 mln eligible to vote in Lithuania's parliamentary election3 minutes ago
-
Environmental degradation, habitat changes threaten sparrows in Japan13 minutes ago
-
Russian court to issue verdict for American 'mercenary'23 minutes ago
-
US duo win medicine Nobel for gene regulation discovery43 minutes ago
-
India, Maldives strengthen ties with economic and maritime security partnership53 minutes ago
-
Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round1 hour ago
-
Retail sales slightly up in eurozone, EU1 hour ago
-
Mexico mayor murdered days after taking office1 hour ago
-
October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official2 hours ago