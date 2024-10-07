Open Menu

Pope Slams 'shameful' Failure Of Diplomacy In Mideast

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pope slams 'shameful' failure of diplomacy in Mideast

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pope Francis on Monday slammed the "shameful inability" of world powers to end the conflict in the middle East, on the first anniversary of Hamas and Israel war.

"A year ago, the fuse of hatred was lit; it did not sputter, but exploded in a spiral of violence, in the shameful inability of the international community and the most powerful countries to silence the weapons and put an end to the tragedy of war," he said in an open letter to Catholics in the Middle East.

"Blood is still being shed, as are tears. Anger is growing, along with the desire for revenge, while it seems that few people care about what is most needed and what is most desired: dialogue and peace."

The 87-year-old had previously declared Monday a global day for prayer and fasting for peace, following similar initiatives for other conflicts in recent years.

