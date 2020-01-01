UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Slap A Hit On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Pope slap a hit on social media

An image of Pope Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer late Tuesday had social media abuzz with comments on the pontiff's prompt riposte

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :An image of Pope Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer late Tuesday had social media abuzz with comments on the pontiff's prompt riposte.

Francis had greeted children before the Nativity scene on Saint Peter's plaza and was turning away when the woman cried out something, grabbed his hand and almost caused him to fall.

The 83-year-old head of the Catholic church grimaced before managing to break free by slapping the woman's hand twice.

He then continued his tour, walking with some difficulty while maintaining a slightly greater distance from visitors, and gradually relaxed again as he came into contact with other children.

Comments on Twitter were mostly supportive of the pontiff's instinctive reaction.

"HE IS HUMAN.. Been (sic) a Pope doesn't make you immune to Pain or avoid Reaction to pain," one typical comment read.

In his first Mass of the New Year, the pontiff nonetheless denounced Wednesday "all violence against women" as "a profanation of God, born of a woman," a position underscored by several Twitter enthusiasts.

Another concluded that as 2020 dawned, "the pope is trending."

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Women 2020 God Church All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Army Act for ..

25 minutes ago

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to ..

10 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

10 minutes ago

May 2020 bring peace for the people of Kashmir: Mu ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court moved against changing rules regard ..

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.