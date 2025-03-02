Pope spent 'calm night' in hospital: Vatican

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, spent a "calm night", the Vatican said on Sunday, after reporting he was in a stable condition.

"The pope is still resting," the Holy See said in its latest health update on the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church.

On Saturday evening, it had said the pope's condition was "stable", adding that he was still receiving oxygen, had no fever, had been eating, was alert and praying.

Sunday saw the Argentine, born Jorge Bergoglio, forced to miss giving in person the traditional Angelus prayer for a third straight Sunday.

Instead, the Vatican released a written text at noon in which the pontiff thanked believers for their support and prayers.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world. I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people. Thank you all," he wrote.

The pope concluded by calling for peace in addressing conflicts around the globe.

"I pray above all for peace. From here, war appears even more absurd. Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu," Francis wrote.

The pope's haemodynamic parameters -- those relating to the flow of blood -- were also stable, and he did not have the high white-blood-cell count that often indicates an infection, the Vatican said, adding that the overall prognosis remained "reserved".

Francis, leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis that soon developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Last weekend, the Vatican reported he was in a "critical" condition, suffering a major respiratory attack and requiring blood transfusions, prompting widespread concern.

After a series of incremental improvements, there was more alarming news on Friday when the Vatican said Francis "presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm which led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture".

"It will take doctors 24 to 48 hours to evaluate the impact" of Friday's breathing crisis, a Vatican source said.

Andrea Ungar, professor of geriatrics at the University of Florence, told AFP on Saturday that it appeared vomit had entered the pope's lungs, which "aggravated the pneumonia".

Such an issue normally required a strengthening of antibiotics, ventilation and respiratory exercises, he said.

He added the pontiff would likely stay in hospital for some time -- "at least 10 days" in the most optimistic scenario.

- Worried world -

Catholics and other well-wishers around the world have been praying for the liberal reformer who has led the Church for almost 12 years.

Pilgrims have flocked to the Gemelli hospital, many leaving handwritten messages, including posters illustrated by children, and balloons bearing his image.

Francis has continued to work from the special papal suite on the hospital's 10th floor, amid speculation about his ability to continue to lead the Church.

He has not been seen in public since the morning of his hospital admission, which is the fourth since 2021 and the longest of his papacy.

The Jesuit, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.

In 2021, he underwent colon surgery. Two years later, he had a hernia operation. He is also prone to bronchitis and suffers from hip and knee pain which has made him reliant on a wheelchair.

Francis has always left open the option of resigning if his health declined, following the example set by his predecessor, German theologian Benedict XVI, who quit in 2013.

Before his hospitalisation, Francis had repeatedly said it was not yet the time -- and may never be.

Yet medical experts have warned that Francis's age and health means a sustained recovery will take time.

Francis maintains a packed schedule, particularly with the Church celebrating a Jubilee holy year this year, an event predicted to draw tens of millions of pilgrims to Rome and the Vatican.