Pope still improving, Vatican eyes end of hospitalisation

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis's condition is improving and doctors no longer fear for his life, the Vatican said Monday, indicating the 88-year-old could even leave hospital within days.

The leader of the world's Catholics was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with bronchitis, which became pneumonia in both lungs.

The Argentine suffered a series of breathing crises that sparked worldwide concern for his life, most recently on March 3.

But after a week of steady improvements, the Holy See said on Monday evening that his prognosis was no longer considered "reserved", or uncertain.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable," it said in a statement.

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy.

"For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their reserved prognosis."

It added that "given the complexity of the pope's clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalisation, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days".

This suggests that once this therapy is completed, he should return home.

A Vatican source had earlier Monday said it was "too soon to talk about his return to Santa Marta", the guest house within the tiny city state where the pope lives.

The same source late Monday also expressed caution, saying Francis still had pneumonia and the clinical picture remained "complex, even if there is no imminent danger" to his life.