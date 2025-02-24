Pope, Still In Critical Condition, Had A Good Night: Vatican
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pope Francis, in hospital in a critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a good night and was resting, the Vatican said Monday.
The 88-year-old pope, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties.
"The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting", the Vatican said. This is the longest hospitalisation of in Francis's papacy.
The 88-year-old pope, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties.
He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs -- and on Saturday night, the Vatican warned for the first time that his condition was critical.
On Sunday it said he continues to receive "high-flow" oxygen through a nasal cannula, and blood tests demonstrated an "initial, mild, renal failure, currently under control".
Recent Stories
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
Earthquake of 5.3-Magnitude Strikes Eastern Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican6 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Culture, Arts Society hosts 'Our Kingdom' photo exhibition on founding Day6 minutes ago
-
For Muscovites, peace and victory come hand-in-hand6 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM congratulates Germany's Merz on poll win6 minutes ago
-
Cold weather hits 5 Arab nations as Iraq shuts schools, delays work hours16 minutes ago
-
EU top diplomat going to US for talks2 hours ago
-
Ukrainians fear benefit cuts as public mood sours in Poland3 hours ago
-
China's Alibaba to invest $50 bn in AI, cloud computing4 hours ago
-
Cavs hold off Grizzlies for seventh straight NBA win4 hours ago
-
Indonesia launches sovereign wealth fund aiming to hold $900 bn in assets5 hours ago
-
Europe must reach defence 'independence' of US: Germany's Merz6 hours ago