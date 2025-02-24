Pope, still in critical condition, had a good night: Vatican

(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pope Francis, in hospital in a critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs, passed a good night and was resting, the Vatican said Monday.

The 88-year-old pope, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties.

"The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting", the Vatican said. This is the longest hospitalisation of in Francis's papacy.

He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs -- and on Saturday night, the Vatican warned for the first time that his condition was critical.

On Sunday it said he continues to receive "high-flow" oxygen through a nasal cannula, and blood tests demonstrated an "initial, mild, renal failure, currently under control".