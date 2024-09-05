Open Menu

Pope Tells Indonesians To Follow 'path Of Dialogue' At Stadium Mass

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pope tells Indonesians to follow 'path of dialogue' at stadium mass

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis on Thursday appealed for Catholics in Indonesia to engage with people from other faiths in a message of religious unity to an open-air stadium mass of nearly 80,000 people.

"I encourage you to sow seeds of love, confidently tread the path of dialogue, continue to show your goodness and kindness... and be builders of unity and peace," he told devotees in capital Jakarta.

The pontiff arrived for the mass in a tactical vehicle built by an Indonesian state-run defence company.

Religious unity was the key theme of his three-day visit to the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Earlier on Thursday he signed a declaration with the grand imam of Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque.

The mass was the final act of a packed first stop on the longest trip of his papacy as he tried to energise the local faithful who represent around three percent of Indonesia's population.

The gruelling 12-day tour will head to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore when he departs Jakarta on Friday.

Related Topics

World Company Visit Vehicle Jakarta Singapore Indonesia Papua New Guinea East Timor Mosque From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

40 minutes ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

1 hour ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

3 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

3 hours ago
DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

19 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

19 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From World