Pope tells priests to go out and meet the virus sick

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pope urged Catholic priests on Tuesday to "have the courage to go out and see" those sickened by the novel coronavirus.

"Let us pray to the Lord also for our priests, that they may have the courage to go out and visit the sick... and to accompany the medical staff and volunteers in the work they do," said the pontiff at a Mass for visiting clergy.