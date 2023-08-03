Open Menu

Pope Tells Youths To Tackle Climate Crisis, Poverty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, poverty

Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portugal

Lisbon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portugal.

The 86-year-old Francis has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate.

He returned to the theme during an open-air address to students at Lisbon's Catholic University on the second day of his visit to Portugal.

"We must recognise the dramatic and urgent need to care for our common home," he said, speaking in his native Spanish. "Yet this cannot be done without a real change of heart.

"We cannot be satisfied with mere palliative measures or timid and ambiguous compromises," he added.

Around 6,500 people, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and bishops, were gathered under a bright sun in a main square of the campus of the institution, one of Portugal's top universities, to listen to the pope.

The crowd cheered and applauded when the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics pontiff took to the stage.

"Keep in mind that we need an integral ecology, attentive to the sufferings both of the planet and the poor," he told them.

"We need to align the tragedy of desertification with that of refugees, the issue of increased migration with that of a declining birth rate.

"Instead of polarised approaches, we need a unified vision, a vision capable of embracing the whole." - Paints mural - After his speech, the pope headed to Cascais, a seaside town some 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of Lisbon, to visit the local branch of his Scholas Occurrentes foundation, a movement he founded in 2013 to bring young people from different backgrounds and nationalities together.

In keeping with his unpretentious style, the pontiff was driven to the foundation in a white Toyota car. Well-wishers lined the route, cheering, waving and taking pictures with their mobile phones.

At the foundation he answered questions from youths of different nationalities before putting the final brushstroke on a mural that the community has been working on.

"This is your Sistine Chapel," the pope said, sparking laughter from the assembled youths.

Before leaving the pope watered an olive tree, the symbol of peace, in the patio of the foundation.

Francis began his day meeting 15 youth from Ukraine at the Holy See's diplomatic mission in Lisbon where he is staying, the Vatican said in a statement.

The meeting had not been listed on the official programme of the pope's visit.

Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday for World Youth Day festivities, which is in fact a six-day international Catholic jamboree. It is expected to draw one million people.

Francis, who met with clergy and victim of clerical sexual abuse on Wednesday, will deliver a Mass on Sunday in Lisbon on the last day of his five-day visit to Portugal, when temperatures are forecast to soar to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

World Youth Day, created in 1986 by John Paul II, is the largest Catholic gathering in the world and will feature a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions.

This edition, initially scheduled for August 2022 but postponed because of the pandemic, will be the fourth for Francis after Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Krakow in 2016 and Panama in 2019.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Poor Mobile Visit Car Young Rio De Janeiro Lisbon Panama Portugal August Sunday 2016 2019 Prayer From Refugee Toyota Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Fr ..

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Friday to condemn Bajaur terror ..

12 seconds ago
 Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows t ..

Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows to Strengthen Army - Reports

13 seconds ago
 Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, A ..

Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, Arbiters of Sexual Violence

15 seconds ago
 Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of At ..

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of Athletics Federation Amid Nepoti ..

16 seconds ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Ask ..

ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

18 seconds ago
 UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

19 minutes ago
Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

19 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

59 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets ..

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

12 minutes ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

12 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World