Open Menu

Pope Tells Youths To Tackle Climate Crisis, Poverty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, poverty

Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portuga

Lisbon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portugal.

The 86-year-old Francis, who has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, returned to the theme during an open-air address to students at Lisbon's Catholic University.

"We must recognise the dramatic and urgent need to care for our common home," he said, speaking in his native Spanish. "Yet this cannot be done without a real change of heart.

"We cannot be satisfied with mere palliative measures or timid and ambiguous compromises," he added.

Around 6,500 people, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and bishops, were gathered under a bright sun in a main square of the campus of the university to listen to the pope.

The crowd cheered and applauded when the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics pontiff took to the stage.

"Keep in mind that we need an integral ecology, attentive to the sufferings both of the planet and the poor," he told them.

"We need to align the tragedy of desertification with that of refugees, the issue of increased migration with that of a declining birth rate.

"Instead of polarised approaches, we need a unified vision, a vision capable of embracing the whole." - 'Moving stories - After his speech, the pope headed to Cascais, a seaside town some 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of Lisbon, to visit the local branch of his Scholas Occurrentes foundation, a movement he founded in 2013 to bring young people from different backgrounds and nationalities together.

In keeping with his unpretentious style, the pontiff was driven to the foundation in a white Toyota car. Well-wishers lined the route, cheering, waving and taking pictures with their mobile phones.

At the foundation, he answered questions from youths before putting the final brushstroke on a mural that the community has been working on.

"This is your Sistine Chapel," the pope said, sparking laughter from the assembled youths.

Before leaving, the pope watered an olive tree, the symbol of peace, on the patio of the foundation.

Francis began his day meeting 15 young people from Ukraine at the Holy See's diplomatic mission in Lisbon where he is staying, the Vatican said in a brief statement.

"After listening to their moving stories, he addressed a few words to the young people," it added.

The meeting had not been listed on the official programme of the pope's visit.

- 'Glimpse of heaven' - Up to 400,000 people are expected to take part at an official welcome ceremony later Thursday for the pope, who now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around, at the hillside Eduardo VII park.

Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday for World Youth Day festivities, which is in fact a six-day international Catholic jamboree.

Organisers expect a million people from over 200 countries for the week of festive, cultural and spiritual events.

"This is a glimpse of heaven because this is how heaven is going to be with so many people across the world," Evlin Bosco, a 23-year-old engineer from India, told AFP.

"The joy and happiness on people's faces everywhere, everyone is crossing barriers, helping each other and talking to people, that's how heaven is going to be."World Youth Day, created in 1986 by John Paul II, is the largest Catholic gathering in the world and will feature a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions.

This edition, initially scheduled for August 2022 but postponed because of the pandemic, will be the fourth for Francis after Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Krakow in 2016 and Panama in 2019.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Poor Mobile Visit Car Young Rio De Janeiro Lisbon Panama Portugal August 2016 2019 Prayer From Refugee Toyota Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S reports 327% year-on-year increase i ..

ADNOC L&amp;S reports 327% year-on-year increase in H1 2023 net profit

11 minutes ago
 IHC revenues surge 30.8% to AED 28.7 billion in H1 ..

IHC revenues surge 30.8% to AED 28.7 billion in H1 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gas suspension schedule issued

Gas suspension schedule issued

17 minutes ago
 High-level meeting reviews budget related matters ..

High-level meeting reviews budget related matters of varsities

16 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates Model Food Carts, distributes f ..

PFA DG inaugurates Model Food Carts, distributes free food kits

16 minutes ago
 Facilitators of Ali Masjid suicide blast held

Facilitators of Ali Masjid suicide blast held

16 minutes ago
Court orders French officer charged with violence ..

Court orders French officer charged with violence to remain jailed

16 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Situation in Lebanon Becomes 'Even Mo ..

Humanitarian Situation in Lebanon Becomes 'Even More Dire' - Action For Humanity

17 minutes ago
 Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukr ..

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

20 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

23 minutes ago
 Applications for admission to intermediate program ..

Applications for admission to intermediate programs open via OCAS

23 minutes ago
 Women's commission proposes more female representa ..

Women's commission proposes more female representation in elections

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World