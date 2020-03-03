UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope 'tests Negative For Coronavirus': Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:38 PM

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.

Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy this weekend, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week over the cold.

The new coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world, with Italy among the worst affected with over 2,000 people infected and 52 deaths.

The 83-year-old pontiff has been seen coughing and blowing his nose, but the Vatican on Sunday quickly shot down speculation that the pope himself had come down with COVID-19.

The Messaggero report did not say when Francis had been tested for the disease.

Related Topics

World Europe China Italy Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

5 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

7 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

8 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

14 minutes ago

NAB recovers Rs 178 bln during incumbent chairman' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.