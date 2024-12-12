Pope To Champion Popular Catholic Traditions In Corsica
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pope Francis travels to the French island of Corsica Sunday to visit the small Catholic community, just days after having skipped the reopening ceremony for Notre Dame cathedral.
Francis will attend a conference on the importance of popular religious cultures in rousing flagging faith and drawing new believers.
The Argentine pontiff, 87, will give two speeches in Corsica's capital Ajaccio and preside over a mass at the Casone open-air theatre, before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He will also be driven in his popemobile through Ajaccio, where thousands of faithful are expected to throng the streets, with 2,000 extra security personnel on hand to manage the crowds.
Francis's one-day trip to Corsica will be the first papal visit to the island, where 90 percent of its 350,000 population is Catholic, according to the local Church, and where religious traditions remain deeply rooted.
The visit to the island, famed for its rugged coastlines and natural beauty, was championed by the popular and media-friendly bishop of Ajaccio, Francois-Xavier Bustillo, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in September 2023.
"Corsica has been preparing to welcome him for a long time", Bustillo told AFP on Wednesday.
"The diocese is poor, the Corsican region is not rich", but thanks to the generosity of businesses and the faithful "we will pull off a welcome worthy of the pope", he said.
