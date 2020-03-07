UrduPoint.com
Pope To Deliver Sunday Prayer By Livestream Due To Virus

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over spreading the new coronavirus.

"The prayer will be broadcast via livestream by Vatican news and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

