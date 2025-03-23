Pope To Return To Vatican After Five-week Hospitalisation
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pope Francis is to return to his residence in the Vatican on Sunday after his doctors said that was the best place for him to recover following a five-week hospitalisation for pneumonia.
The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church was "very happy" to hear his health had improved sufficiently for him to leave the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, one of the doctors, Sergio Alfieri, said Saturday.
But the pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, still faced a recovery period of "at least two months," Alfieri cautioned.
Pope Francis was expected to be discharged from the hospital in the early afternoon.
The Vatican said he was to make a blessing and wave at well-wishers outside the hospital shortly beforehand, just after midday (1100 GMT), in what would be his first public appearance since February 14.
His hospitalisation since that date was the longest of the pope's reign, and the fourth since his election in 2013.
The increasingly fragile state of his health has spurred speculation about whether Francis could opt to step down and make way for a successor, as his predecessor Benedict XVI had done.
- 'A period of rest' -
The pope's doctors, speaking to reporters at Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, said Francis was doing better.
The Vatican on Wednesday had said he was now breathing without having to use an oxygen mask.
But Alfieri said: "Further progress will take place at his home, because a hospital -- even if this seems strange -- is the worst place to recover because it's where one can contract more infections."
The doctor said that, on Sunday, "the pope will leave and return to Saint Martha's House" in the Vatican, where Francis has his residential suite.
However Alfieri dismissed the possibility of Francis quickly getting back to his regular duties.
"Convalescence, by definition, is a period of rest. So it is clear that during the convalescence period he will not be able to take on his daily usual appointments."
- Questions over Easter -
Questions therefore remain over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter -- the holiest period in the Christian Calendar.
The pope has missed the Angelus prayers -- normally recited by the pontiff every Sunday -- for five straight weeks.
On Monday, asked by reporters about the speculation of Francis resigning, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin replied: "No, no, no, absolutely not."
Catholics and others worldwide have been praying for the pope's speedy recovery. Many have been leaving flowers, candles and notes for Francis outside the Gemelli hospital.
At the most alarming stage of the pope's hospitalisation, he spent several weeks on assisted breathing, with nasal tubes and an oxygen mask.
Twice, he went through "very critical" moments during which his life was in danger, but he remained conscious, his doctors said.
He was only declared out of danger after a month of treatment in Gemelli Hospital.
The pneumonia he suffered means that Francis will require physical re-education to recover use of his voice.
"When you suffer bilateral pneumonia, your lungs are damaged and your respiratory muscles are also strained," Alfieri said. "It takes time for the voice to get back to normal."
Although the pope has not made a public appearance since February 14, the Vatican on March 16 published a photo of him praying in a chapel in his hospital room.
On March 6, an audio recording of the pope was released in which -- speaking in a weak voice -- he thanked the faithful praying for him.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation27 seconds ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton33 seconds ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport37 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles39 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami42 seconds ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores47 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results49 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles53 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth, Zverev advances, in Miami57 seconds ago
-
'Antipathy' to US: Tourists turning away from Trump's America1 minute ago
-
China says to pursue 'correct' path of globalisation11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated21 minutes ago