Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Vatican

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Pope Francis will have to spend several days in a medical facility as recent tests reveled a respiratory infection, head of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.

This week, Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and this afternoon he went to the Gemelli University Hospital to conduct some medical examinations.

"According to the results, a respiratory infection has been identified, which will require several days of appropriate inpatient medical therapy," Bruni said.

The checks excluded the possibility of the infection being COVID-19, the spokesman added.