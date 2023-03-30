Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Vatican

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Pope Francis will have to spend several days in a medical facility, as recent tests have revealed he has a respiratory infection, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Wednesday.

This week, Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and this afternoon he was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital to undergo some medical examinations.

"According to the results, a respiratory infection has been identified, which will require several days of appropriate inpatient medical therapy," Bruni said.

The checks excluded the possibility of the infection being COVID-19, the spokesman added.

Bruni also said Pope Francis was touched by numerous messages addressed to him and thanked believers for their prayers.

In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday, Italian media reported.